'Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes behind the scenes': Skipper Rohit Sharma comes in Virat Kohli's defence

Since the captaincy saga, Virat Kohli's form has taken a hit and the player has been trying to regain his form. The former India skipper has been getting numerous chances, but there is something that is not working in Kohli's favour.

Seeing the lean patch the batter is in, former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev caused a massive stir saying he wanted Kohli to be dropped from Team India's T20I side.

"Play in-form players when you have loads of options," said Kapil. "You can't just go by reputation but you have to look for the current form. You can be an established player but that doesn't mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row, he added.

When the question regaring Kohli's form and the criticism he is facing was directed to captain Rohit Sharma following India's 2-1 T20I triumph over hosts England, the 'Hitman' came in defence of his teammate.

Speaking to the media at the post-match press conference, Rohit said he does not care about what various experts have to say and Kapil Dev's thoughts on taking in-form players count for little as he does not know what goes inside the team.

"Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes behind the scenes, we have a thought process, we make the team and there's a good discussion behind that. We give a run to the players, we back them. Whatever goes outside doesn't matter to us, what is going inside does," Sharma said.

The current skipper also said that Kohli's recent fall will not let him forget what the No. 3 batsman has done for the team.

"I don't know who are the experts who comment on a player's spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can't just see what has happened over last few years," he said.

Rohit further added, "Form is something which goes up and down, but the quality of the player remains the same. We should keep this in mind before making comments on other players, we know the importance of each player," he said.