'Australia agrees': Usman Khawaja takes cheeky dig at Kapil Dev after his comments on Virat Kohli

Usman Khawaja takes dig at Kapil Dev after his comments on Virat Kohli

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has taken a cheeky dig at former Indian captain Kapil Dev after his recent comments on Virat Kohli. The past few months have been troublesome for Kohli whose performances with the bat have been questioned by many.

Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev caused a massive stir as he wanted Virat Kohli to be dropped from Team India's T20I side after his recent struggles with the bat.

The veteran insisted that India should select players on their current form, and not on their reputation, in a potential message directed towards Virat Kohli after which Usman Khawaja has come in defence of the 33-year-old.

READ| If Ravichandran Ashwin can be dropped, why can't Virat Kohli be dropped from the T20Is? questions Kapil Dev

Play in-form players when you have loads of options," said Kapil. "You can't just go by reputation but you have to look for the current form. You can be an established player but that doesn't mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row, he added.

ICC meanwhile shared Kapil Dev's message along with a picture of Kohli, after which Khawaja took a dig at the veteran, as he commented that the Delhi-born player averages 50 and has a strike rate of almost 140.

He further wrote Australia agrees, as the Men in Blue will face off against the Australian side in the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

READ| IND vs ENG: Netizens blame Virat Kohli again after Deepak Hooda excluded from 3rd T20I

"Averages 50 at almost 140. Good call. Australia Agrees," wrote Khawaja on ICC's post, which had Kapil Dev's quote.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma meanwhile also hit back at Dev, saying that scoring 70 centuries for India isn't a small thing.

"I do not support the statements made by Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli. Nothing big happened with Virat that such kind of statement has been issued. Why is there so much hurry with Virat, he has done so well for the country. Making 70 international centuries is not a small thing. I do not think the board will make a decision to have him sit on the bench," Sharma told ANI.