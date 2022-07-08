IND vs ENG: Bhuvneshwar Kumar castles England skipper Jos Buttler for a duck, watch video

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's peach of a delivery left Jos Buttler stunned

Leading England as captain in white-ball cricket for the first time, Jos Buttler's captaincy bow didn't go as per plan as they succumbed to Rohit Sharma's Indian side by 50 runs in the first T20I at Southampton. Moreover, apart from the collective failure, Jos Buttler's individual performance on Friday must be frustrating for him.

The swashbuckling opener who has been in spectacular form of late couldn't trouble the scorers this time around as he was castled by an inswinging delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar with left Buttler stunned.

The England skipper was dismissed in the very first over of the second innings, as his side aimed to chase down the required total of 198 set by India.

READ| Rohit Sharma first captain to win 13 successive T20Is, here's how netizens reacted

One of the most influential bowlers for India in recent years, Kumar has been skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to option in the powerplay and he delivered once again on Friday, with a thundering in-swinging delivery which helped him pick up the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler.

Despite his good touch with the bat of late, Buttler couldn't anticipate the ball would swing so much as he had no answer to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's peach of a delivery which brushed the opposition skipper's thigh pad and castled the stumps.

The video of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery which bamboozled Jos Buttler has gone viral on social media.

READ| 'BCCI wants to destroy his career', allege fans after Sanju Samson is excluded from playing XI for the 1st T20I

Watch:

An absolute peach from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. pic.twitter.com/OOq16tA4tl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 7, 2022

Talking about the match, Team India skipper Rohit won the toss and chose to bat first, after which the visitors began their innings with momentum thanks to the captain himself. The 'Hitman' scored a quickfire 24 off 14 balls before getting dismissed.

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav continued their recent good run and contributed handy knocks of 33 and 39 respectively. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the lot with his half-century and four-wicket haul winning the all-rounder the Man of the Match award.

Chasing 198, England folded for just 148 runs, despite Harry Brook (28 off 23), Moeen Ali (36 off 20) and Chris Jordan's (26 off 17) heroics with the bat.