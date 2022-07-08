Rohit Sharma first captain to win 13 successive T20Is, here's how netizens reacted

Rohit Sharma becomes first captain to win 13 successive T20Is

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma added another mean feat to his impressive tenure since taking over as permanent captain from Virat Kohli. The 'Hitman' has won 15 consecutive games across all formats, with the Men In Blue undefeated under Rohit's captaincy so far.

On Friday, India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I at Southampton with Hardik Pandya's half-century followed by a four-wicket haul, propelling the visitors to a resounding victory.

While Rohit Sharma's men have now taken a 1-0 lead in the series, the captain also achieved a world record as he became the first captain in T20I history to win 13 successive games.

After registering such an impressive feat, Twitterati simply couldn't control their excitement as they flooded social media with memes after another impressive outing for India under the 'Hitman'.

Meanwhile talking about the match, Hardik Pandya won the Man of the Match award for his all-round contributions as his half-century propelled India to a target of 198 runs. In reply, England could only muster up 148 runs before getting all-out.

Apart from Pandya's four-wicket haul, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets, while Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) were also handy contributors with the bat.