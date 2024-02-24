IND vs ENG 4th Test: Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir star for England, India 219/7 at stumps on Day 2; trail by 134 runs

The visitors will be looking to break this partnership early in the morning session tomorrow.

Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav showed resilience in the final hour of play, guiding India to a total of 219/7 at Stumps. Despite England maintaining a comfortable 134-run lead, the deteriorating pitch poses a challenge for both teams. The visitors will be looking to break this partnership early in the morning session tomorrow.

India faced setbacks in the third session of Day 2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the standout performer, falling to Shoaib Bashir after scoring 73 runs. Sarfaraz also departed after adding just 14 runs off 53 balls. Tom Hartley made an impact by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin for 1 in the 56th over.

Now, the hopes of India rest on the shoulders of Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav after the quick dismissals.

Earlier in the match, India suffered an early setback when Rohit Sharma was dismissed, but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill showed great composure on either side of Lunch. The duo put together a solid partnership of 82 runs for the second wicket, with Gill picking up the pace after the break. However, Shoaib Bashir managed to break the partnership by dismissing Gill for 38. Bashir then went on to take the crucial wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Jaiswal, completing his first-ever four-wicket haul in Test cricket.

On the other hand, Joe Root and Ollie Robinson dominated the first half-hour of play, leaving India struggling to find a breakthrough. The eighth-wicket partnership between Root and Robinson flourished, reaching 102 runs off 163 balls, with Robinson scoring a well-deserved 58 off 96 deliveries. It was Ravindra Jadeja who finally provided the breakthrough for India by dismissing Robinson, and he quickly followed it up with another wicket in the same over. James Anderson was the last wicket to fall, as Jadeja finished with four wickets in total. Root remained unbeaten on a magnificent 122 off 274 balls, guiding England to a total of 353 all out.

Also Read| 'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral