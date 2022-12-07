IND vs BAN: KL Rahul takes stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mahmadullah, watch video

KL Rahul takes stunning one-handed catch

KL Rahul dropped an important catch in the first ODI between India and Bangladesh however, the 29-year-old redeemed himself by taking a one-handed stunner in the second ODI. India needed some sort of intervention as Mahmadullah and Mehidy Hasan had racked up a crucial partnership.

The pair of them combined to bail out Bangladesh from 69/6 to a total of 250 plus, however, Umran Malik's pace paved the way as KL Rahul completed a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Mahmadullah.

The home side were in deep trouble after Litton Das won the toss and chose to bat first, however, they lost wickets regularly and were reeling at 69/6, after that, Mahmadullah and Mehidy Hasan played a match-changing partnership, as Hasan smashed a century, and Mahmadullah notched 77 runs.

READ| IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan completes catch with his thighs, Washington Sundar's reaction goes viral

The latter's inning came to an end courtesy of Umran Malik's pace attack as he got a healthy leading edge from the Bangladeshi batsman, and Rahul flew to his right, taking a stunning diving one-handed catch.

Watch:

What a catch it was by KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/0gcTgNZQxy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022

More to follow..