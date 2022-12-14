IND vs BAN 1st Test: Rishabh Pant crosses 4000-run mark in International cricket

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant broke the 4000-run barrier in international cricket on Wednesday. Pant did this during the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were on top after taking three quick wickets, with India having lost notable players such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill. While the Men in Blue were in deep trouble, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant showed some revival with a 64-run partnership stand.

Pant has scored 4021 runs at an average of 33.78 in 128 matches, with a best performance of an unbeaten 159.

MS Dhoni is the only other Indian wicketkeeper to have scored over 4000 runs at the highest level. Dhoni scored 17092 runs at an average of 44.74 in 535 international matches, including 15 hundreds and 108 half-centuries.

Pant hit six fours and two sixes in his innings of 46 runs off 45 balls. Pant was dismissed while attempting to shift the attack to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was named Player of the Series after Bangladesh won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, took three wickets in the first session, while Mehidy delivered the hosts an early wicket in the second.

Pant made his international debut in 2017 and was initially inconsistent, but he has now found his feet in international cricket.

