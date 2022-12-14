'Old story started again': Fans react after Virat Kohli fails to perform against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Image Source: Twitter

India and Bangladesh are locking horns in the first Test of the two-match series. In Rohit Sharma's absence, KL Rahul is leading the team in the first test. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India did not have a great start to the inning.

Three quick wickets in the opening session rocked the Men in Blue, with opener Shubman Gill returning to the pavillion after scoring 20 runs off of 40 deliveries. Following KL Rahul's departure with just 22 runs to his name Virat Kohli was also dismissed quickly. Out of all these dismissals, Kohli's failure to perform well and his dismissal with a score of just one was the most heartbreaking for Indian supporters.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam trapped Kohli in front of the stumps in the 20th over of the Indian innings. Kohli tried to get the on-field decision overturned by using the Decision Review System (DRS), but it was unsuccessful.

After the former captain was dismissed only making one run, Twitter users expressed a variety of emotions. While some made fun of Kohli for failing to achieve another century, others chose to highlight his strategy.

Check out the reactions here:

One unplayable delivery and you are out.. Learn from Pant.. don’t let wicket taking bowler settle down..play with his mind don’t let him play with you. Keep shuffling in crease. @imVkohli #INDvsBangladesh #TestCricket December 14, 2022

Virat Kohli should stop getting stunned and surprised whenever he gets dismissed. Just turn around and walk back. You're not someone who cannot get out. #ViratKohli #BANvIND — Anirudh (@Anirudh_1901) December 14, 2022

Old story started again — SARAVANAAGNI (@saravanaagni) December 14, 2022

What a difficult ball to play pic.twitter.com/asg2xSk2gU December 14, 2022

He is doing dhonism post 2015..

Playing 1 good knock in 5-6 matches — Kartik (@kchandwaskar) December 14, 2022

