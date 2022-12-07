ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne replaces Joe Root as No.1 Test batter

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has surpassed Joe Root to become the new No. 1 Test batsman in the current ICC men's rankings, a position he has held for the past nine months.

Labuschagne hit 204 and an unbeaten 104 in the first Test against the West Indies, becoming the eighth batsman in Test history to do so. He now has 935 rating points, only one less than his career high, and will have the chance to set a new personal best during the second Test match, which begins on Thursday.

Root, who had risen to the top of the rankings after scoring five hundreds and a fifty in 12 Tests this year, hit 23 and 73 in the first Test match in Pakistan, dropping to No.4, behind Steve Smith and Babar Azam, both of whom struck hundreds last week. Smith then converted his century into a double to break into the top two for the first time since January 2021.

Talking about bowlers, Ollie Robinson, who took five wickets in the Rawalpindi Test, not only got a career-high rating of 754 points, but also vaulted seven places to ninth on the list. This is his first appearance in the top ten.

His teammate James Anderson, who also took five wickets, moved up two spots to No. 3. Australian skipper Pat Cummins maintained his lead on the rankings with 887 points. He leads second-placed R Ashwin by 45 points.

Nathan Lyon has moved up one spot to 15th among bowlers with an eight-wicket performance that helped seal a 164-run victory and keep his team atop the WTC points table.

Kraigg Brathwaite of the West Indies has returned to the top 20 following scores of 64 and 110 in the Perth Test, while Kyle Mayers has risen to 41st in the bowlers' rankings.

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings (Batting)

1 Marnus Labuschagne – 935

2 Steve Smith – 893

3 Babar Azam – 879

4 Joe Root – 923

5 Rishabh Pant – 801

6 Kane Williamson – 786

7 Usman Khawaja – 752

8 Dimuth Karunaratne – 748

9 Rohit Sharma – 746

10 Daryl Mitchell – 715

