ICC T20 World Cup: UAE win last over thriller against Namibia, Sri Lanka-Netherlands qualify for 'Super 12'

Namibia vs UAE

UAE won their first-ever T20 World Cup match as they defeated Namibia in a last-over thriller by 7 runs and this led to Netherlands qualifying.

After a regular fall of wickets, David Weise's 50* off 31 balls provided some hope for Namibia in the chase of 149 against UAE in the final Group A match of the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Thursday. Namibia's score read at 129/7 and they needed 20 more to win from 12 balls and 14 in the last over but David Wiese lost his wicket in the final over and Nabimia fell short of 7 runs.

arlier, Muhammad Waseem scored 51 runs off 41 balls while skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan hit 43 not out off 29 balls as UAE posted a total of 148 for 3 in 20 overs. Basil Hameed too played a handy knock of 25 off 14 balls. For Namibia, Bernard Scholtz was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 1 for 22 in 4 overs.