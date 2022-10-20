Australian rugby player Liam Hampson found dead in Spanish nightclub

Photos: Instagram

Australian rugby player Liam Hampson was found dead on the floor of a nightclub in Barcelona after having gone on a night out with his friends. Hampson’s body was found on the floor of the nightclub where he died of an alleged fall, BBC reported citing local media reports.

Hampson had travelled to Europe with a group which also consisted of Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) players. Players in the group had reported Hampson as missing after which his body was found.

Hampson was a part of the Redcliffe Dolphins team which played in the Queensland Cup and is set to enter Australia's top-tier league NRL in the coming season. He had started his rugby career in 2019 with the Tweed Seagulls team before joining the Redcliffe side.

The family of the 24-year-old player who was set to play in Australia’s top-tier rugby league next season has said they are “heartbroken”, describing Hampson’s death as an accident.

His family revealed on social media that Hampson and his friends had been separated when exiting Barcelona’s Sala Apolo nightclub when it was early hours of Tuesday as per the local time. Help was called when he was missing for over 24 hours.

Barcelona Police said that the nightclub employees found Hampson’s body at around midday on Wednesday, as per a report by Brisbane Times. Police believe that Hampson had a serious fall from around 10 metres high.

The family said their thoughts were with the group of friends travelling with Mr Hampson - which included several top-tier players - who had searched for him.

