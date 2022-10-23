Search icon
ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam brutally trolled as he gets out LBW to Arshdeep Singh on a 'golden duck'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lost his wicket in the 2nd over of the match as he was out LBW by an inswinging delivery from Arshdeep Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Babar Azam

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers were up to the taste as they bowled in perfect lines and lengths from the word go. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for the Indian team and just gave away one run in the first over and that too through a wide.

READ: IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction to national anthem leaves internet speechless

Arshdeep Singh, who was heavily criticized by netizens for dropping a catch during the Asia cup came to bowl 2nd over in this match and got the wicket of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in his first delivery.  Babar Azam was stuck LBW to which he reviewed for the DRS but failed and lost his wicket on a golden duck.

Netizens trolled Pakistani skipper Babar Azam brutally after he was out on a duck. Check out few reactions.

talking about the match, After Babar Azam, Arshdeep Singh took another important wicket as he dismissed in-form Mohammad Rizwan through a bouncer. As we write, Pakistani team is trying to build up another partnership and  have scored  41 runs after 7 overs.

