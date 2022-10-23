ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam brutally trolled as he gets out LBW to Arshdeep Singh on a 'golden duck'

Babar Azam

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers were up to the taste as they bowled in perfect lines and lengths from the word go. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for the Indian team and just gave away one run in the first over and that too through a wide.

Arshdeep Singh, who was heavily criticized by netizens for dropping a catch during the Asia cup came to bowl 2nd over in this match and got the wicket of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in his first delivery. Babar Azam was stuck LBW to which he reviewed for the DRS but failed and lost his wicket on a golden duck.

Netizens trolled Pakistani skipper Babar Azam brutally after he was out on a duck. Check out few reactions.

#BabarAzam ko kaptaani s hta Dena chaiya tha.... Khud ke performance b zero ha iske..#Rizwan tum ne Kia kea itny pressure ma khaily k out hogy.. fity muuuu — Tayyaba Shahzadi (@JeeTayyaba) October 23, 2022

talking about the match, After Babar Azam, Arshdeep Singh took another important wicket as he dismissed in-form Mohammad Rizwan through a bouncer. As we write, Pakistani team is trying to build up another partnership and have scored 41 runs after 7 overs.