Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction to India's national anthem goes viral

Rohit Sharma is leading India for the first time at a major ICC tournament and is looking to bring home the T20 World Cup after a 15-year wait.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction to India's national anthem goes viral
Photo: Twitter

Skipper Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction at the end of India's national anthem before the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan has given goosebumps in abundance across the country. A bit overwhelmed, a bit nervous and plenty sentimental... we could go on and on to try and describe it in words. 

"Rohit's emotions hit us right in the feels," tweeted the India skipper's Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians.

 

"We felt you, Rohit," tweeted IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Check out some of the reaction's ro Rohit getting intensely emotional during India's national anthem ahead of the match against Pakistan.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, India were off to a great start courtesy speedster Arshdeep Singh who picked up Babar Azamfor a duck on his first ever ball at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan are trying to steady themselves after losing their skipper. Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India vs Pakistan team news

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Follow the India vs Pakistan match live here: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Rohit wins toss, India to bowl first, check team news, scorecard

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.