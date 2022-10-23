IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction to India's national anthem goes viral

Photo: Twitter

Skipper Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction at the end of India's national anthem before the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan has given goosebumps in abundance across the country. A bit overwhelmed, a bit nervous and plenty sentimental... we could go on and on to try and describe it in words.

"Rohit's emotions hit us right in the feels," tweeted the India skipper's Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians.

Rohit's emotions hit us right in the feels — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 23, 2022

"We felt you, Rohit," tweeted IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Check out some of the reaction's ro Rohit getting intensely emotional during India's national anthem ahead of the match against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma couldn't hold back his tears towards the end of the national anthem . What a moment pic.twitter.com/0K28G9zXfK October 23, 2022

Goosebumps brother, Rohit Sharma's face gave clear signals of the importance of this fixture. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/tFsAt9Og5G — Aman (@Amanception) October 23, 2022

First a genuine smile and then Rohit Sharma almost ends up crying right at the end of India's national anthem.



Pure, raw emotion this. pic.twitter.com/Wv8ReNtJBB — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) October 23, 2022

Look at these eyes. Every Indian can relate with Rohit sharma right now. SIap on those who say they play only for money.pic.twitter.com/HAH8myXBsv — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, India were off to a great start courtesy speedster Arshdeep Singh who picked up Babar Azamfor a duck on his first ever ball at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan are trying to steady themselves after losing their skipper. Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India vs Pakistan team news

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

