'I told Arjun he must forget he is Sachin Tendulkar's son for next 15 days': Yograj Singh

Arjun Tendulkar, who recently relocated to Goa, made a strong impression on his Ranji Trophy debut by smashing a hundred, much like his father Sachin Tendulkar, who did the same thing 34 years ago.

After moving out from Mumbai, Arjun received training from Yograj Singh, the great Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father, who is still regarded as one of the best white-ball players for Team India.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Yograj Singh described how his son Yuvraj Singh called him and informed him that Sachin Tendulkar had asked him to take Arjun under his wing. Yograj claimed that although he would not have refused Sachin's request because Sachin is to him like an older son, he was very adamant that Arjun be trained independently and without outside interference.

“In the first week of September, I got a call from Yuvi (Yuvraj), saying, ‘Dad, Arjun will be in Chandigarh for two weeks and Sachin has requested if you have time to train him’. How could I have said no to Sachin, he is like my elder son. But I had one condition. I told Yuvi, ‘You know my way of training and I don’t want anyone to intervene’,” Yograj told The Indian Express from Sheffield.

Yograj claimed that Arjun's two weeks with him were comparable to a boot camp. Online photos showing Arjun working out in the gym while receiving instruction from Yograj Singh have surfaced several times.

“I had told him that he must forget he is Sachin Tendulkar’s son for the next 15 days. I feel he was mollycoddled by coaches because he is Tendulkar’s son. I told him that he needs to get out of his father’s shadow,” Yograj added.

After training under Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh before the domestic season got underway, the big moment finally came for the youngster as he made his debut against Rajasthan and ended up scoring a ton to mark the special occasion.

Emulating his father's heroics, Sachin too had smashed a ton on his Ranji debut, in the year 1988 against Gujarat.

