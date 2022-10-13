Hardik Pandya shows off his athleticism, pulls off stunning catches before T20 World Cup 2022

Hardik Pandya flies like superman in training

Team India have started to put in the hard yards as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth, Australia. The Men in Blue will play warmup matches against the likes of Western Australia XI, Australia, and New Zealand, before opening their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

As all the players have begun training in full swing, so has Hardik Pandya who on Wednesday shared a video of himself wherein he could be seen flying like superman. Known for his fitness and athleticism on the field, Hardik shared a video wherein he was seen taking splendid diving catches.

As part of the training drill, the Indian all-rounder was seen diving to his left and right as he completed multiple catches. Pandya shared the video of his training drill and called fielding an 'important' yet 'underrated' aspect of the sport.

Watch:

One of my favourite parts of training, fielding. So important to our game and so underrated pic.twitter.com/AiE56uc3Aq October 12, 2022

"One of my favourite parts of training, fielding. So important to our game and so underrated," wrote the 29-year-old in the caption.

Meanwhile, fans will be hoping that Pandya will be able to replicate these catches on the field as well, when Team India takes on Western Australia XI, later on Thursday.

The all-rounder had recently celebrated his birthday in Perth, with all the Indian players taking a day off, and the likes of Pandya, along with Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda and even head coach Rahul Dravid went to take a ride in a private jet.

Hardik himself shared a video on Instagram as his teammates celebrate his birthday, and he wasn't the only one who gave the fans a glimpse of his training session as former India skipper Virat Kohli also shared a video as he sweated out in the gym, alongside Suryakumar Yadav.