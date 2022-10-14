Gujarat Titan’s Shubman Gill to walk the ramp for the first time, shares exciting news with fans

Headlines

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

GST Council likely to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinos on Wednesday

Haryana violence: Mobile internet suspended in Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi; 44 FIRs registered so far

Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

Panchak August 2023: Know date, time, significance, more here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DU UG Admissions 2023: First merit list released, over 85,000 shortlisted; know how to check here

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

GST Council likely to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinos on Wednesday

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

Health benefits of sleeping on your left side

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

DU UG Admissions 2023: First merit list released, over 85,000 shortlisted; know how to check here

Do you want to see the "Sturgeon Moon," first supermoon of August? know all details here | Space

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Brutally Trolled For Bashing Elvish Yadav, Netizens Call Him Biased

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

Karan Johar opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'I needed it to be a peck'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Gujarat Titan’s Shubman Gill to walk the ramp for the first time, shares exciting news with fans

Young and exciting opener Shubman Gill will turn into a model and walk the ramp to launch a new streetwear collection for his IPL franchise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India and Gujarat Titan’s opener Shubman Gill on Friday delighted his fans with the news of a ‘first time experience’ he is going to undertake. The young opening batsman will turn into a model, a showstopper, for the launch of a new streetwear line for his IPL franchise.

Shubman shared the news with his fans in a short clip posted by the Gujarat Titans on Instagram. “It’s a first of its kind experience for me. Walking the ramp to launch GT’s range of streetwear in our season of firsts is exciting and an honour at the same time. I can’t wait for showtime. See you all there,” Shubman Gill said in the video. 

Gill’s fans reacted saying they can’t wait to see “Shub” as the showstopper at the Fashion Design Council of India X Lakme Fashion Week. The IPL 2022 champions will launch their streetwear range in collaboration with designer Kanika Goyal at the fashion week. 

 

 

The young cricket also shared a reel of himself getting his hair styled by celebrity stylist Rashid Salmani ahead of the modelling debut as the showstopper at the event.

Earlier, the IPL team had also shared a clip with explosive all-rounder and their skipper Hardik Pandya speaking on the GTxKGL collection launch. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking, Captain Hardik Pandya. Today I am here with a brand new season. A very special one, indeed. A unique match up where two of my interests come into play together - cricket and fashion,” Pandya said in the video.

 

 

“For Gujarat Titans, 2022 has been special. A grand entry into the IPL, returning home with the first trophy. But the season of firsts doesn’t stop there. For the first time, an IPL franchise will set the ramp on fire,” he added.

READ | ICC T20 CWC: Mohammad Shami replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is RPF constable Chetan Kumar, hailing from UP, allegedly short-tempered, killed 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

Inside Gautam Singhania's residence worth Rs 6000 crore, 2nd most expensive home after Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE