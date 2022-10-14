Search icon
ICC T20 CWC: Mohammad Shami replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Mohammad Shami will be joining as team India's 15th member for the ICC T20 WC as he replaces Jasprit Bumrah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

Mohammad Shami

Ending the suspense over who will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian men’s cricket squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, the BCCI on Friday confirmed that the seasoned Mohammed Shami will join the team in Brisbane as the 15th member.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, pacer Mohammed Siraj and allrounder Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly.

Currently, the main squad for global cricketing is in Perth where they have undergone a one-week training camp to up their skills and also a practice match against Western Australia.

ICC T20 World Cup: India's updated squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel,  Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya.

