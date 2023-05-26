GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill surpasses Faf Du Plessis as leading run-scorer in IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter

Shubman Gill's exceptional performance in the IPL 2023 continued as he snatched the Orange Cap from RCB's captain Faf du Plessis during the Qualifier 2 match between GT and MI on Friday.

Gill has been in top form in international cricket this year, scoring centuries in all formats of the game, including a double hundred in ODIs against New Zealand. He carried this momentum into the IPL 2023, where he has been the highest run-scorer for GT, enjoying his most prolific campaign in the competition.

Heading into Qualifier 2, Gill had scored 722 runs in 15 matches, with an average of 55.54 and a strike-rate of 149.17. He had also scored two consecutive hundreds in the last two league games against SRH and RCB.

This season, Gill has scored two hundreds and four fifties, and was in close pursuit of Du Plessis, who had also had a fantastic campaign in the IPL, scoring 730 runs in 14 matches. Gill needed just nine runs to surpass Du Plessis, which he achieved with ease.

During the match, Gill started his innings with a single off Jason Behrendorff's bowling. He then scored a three and a boundary off Green's next over, before taking a single to surpass Du Plessis.

