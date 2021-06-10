Good news for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma - Details inside

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have been spending time with his parents after the suspension of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the couple gave a good news to all their fans on Thursday through their social media handles.

Chahal shared a picture with his wife and parents informing everyone that his parents have recovered fully after contracting COVID-19 and they went through a difficult time when both of theme tested positive and Chahal after the suspension came straight home to be with them.

His father's situation was more severe as he was admitted to the hospital with serious symptoms. Thankfully for him and his family, they both have recovered and are doing well and also urged everyone to stay safe.

"Thank you everyone for all your prayers and support. We are overwhelmed with the help that we received from our friends/ family and all your messages. Parents are healthy and we urge everyone to safe," Chahal wrote with the picture he shared.

Chahal had also revealed that he was going to pull out of the IPL before it got suspended as the news of his father testing positive came when he was playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was inside the bio-bubble.

Dhanashree had also lost her uncle and aunt due to COVID-19 complications last month.