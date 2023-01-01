Search icon
'What are coaches there for?': Gautam Gambhir concerned over treatment of Prithvi Shaw by team management

Gambhir questioned the role of selectors and coaches and requested the Indian cricket team management to try to get players like Shaw back on track.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is concerned that Prithvi Shaw has been consistently overlooked by national selectors and team management despite putting up outstanding numbers in domestic cricket. Shaw has not represented Team India since July 2021.

Gambhir questioned the role of selectors and coaches and requested the Indian cricket team management to try to get players like Shaw back on track. The 23-year-old was once again overlooked for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

“What are coaches there for? What are selectors there for? Not just to select the team or probably do those throwdowns and make them ready for the game. Ultimately, it is the selectors, the coaches and the management, who should try and get these guys, especially someone like a Prithvi Shaw, on the right track,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir had also urged Rahul Dravid to have a word with the youngster.

“That is one of the jobs of the management is. It is not only about preparing them for a game or helping them in the practice sessions. If that is the case, whether it is Rahul Dravid or the national selection chairman should have a word with him and show him the clarity and probably keep him around the group,” he added.

Shaw has only played 12 matches for the Indian cricket team, despite his star-studded qualities and regular performances in events such as the IPL. During this span, he has scored 528 runs at a respectable 35.20 average. 

In his brief international career, the 23-year-old has also hit one century and two fifties. Given Shaw's talent, Gambhir believes that players like him should be included in the group since they can be valuable assets to Team India.

"If you are dedicated enough, passionate enough, to go on and play for the country, you have got to do all the parameters right. Whether it be fitness or discipline. There are trainers who should be pushing Prithvi Shaw to do that. You should give a young boy at least one chance or probably a couple of chances, if he still does not do that, then probably he is not passionate enough to play for the country," Gambhir concluded.

In January, India and Sri Lanka will face off in three T20Is and the same number of ODIs. On January 3, the T20I series will begin in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

