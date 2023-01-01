'He's behaving like a kid': Salman Butt lashes out at former PCB chief Ramiz Raja

File Photo

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt slammed Ramiz Raja for his statements, saying he should not have made such a fuss after being sacked as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Interestingly, several former cricketers were pleased with Raja's departure, as Sethi made a dig at Raja after becoming PCB chairman. Raja did not mince words when he said that Sethi and his team had no cricketing understanding because they do not want cricket to improve in Pakistan. The former Pakistan captain further said that the entire Constitution was altered to allow Sethi to lead the PCB.

Butt believes Raja was fortunate that he was not ousted overnight, but his recent antics have left a bad taste and he should not have behaved in this manner.

“He’s behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched,” Butt was quoted as saying on his youtube channel.

Butt, who had been critical of Ramiz’s tenure throughout, said, “Ramiz Raja was lucky that the new government allowed him to work for several months after coming to power.”

“Not only did they not remove him straight away, but they also supported him. There had been talks about Ramiz’s removal. It did not happen overnight. I think his recent comments have left a bitter taste. Butt added.

“People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way after being removed. He’s behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace. He should consider doing commentary now,” Butt added.

The former opener also suggested that Raja's recent words had an affect on the Pakistan team's recent performance, since they lost the Test series against England and are now struggling against New Zealand.

“The team’s recent performances and the comments made by Ramiz Raja have damaged Pakistani cricket. He should accept it gracefully. There needs to be peace. How long are we going to keep fighting amongst ourselves?", he said.

