Fans slam BCCI after Sourav Ganguly set to play alongside PoK League player Herschelle Gibbs

Fans have started trending "Boycott Saurav Ganguly For LLC".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs

As India is all set to celebrate its Independence Day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to host a cricket game between India Legends XI and World Legends XI. 

The BCCI is organising the event in collaboration with the Legends League Cricket and it will be held on September 15 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While fans are eager to see all their favourite former cricketers back in action, they are more excited to see the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team back in action.

However, there are many fans who have started trending "Boycott Saurav Ganguly For LLC".

Why are netizens asking for a boycott?

Fans are unhappy with the inclusion of former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs. The player is part of the Eoin Morgan-led World Legends XI side. 

The reason why the Indian cricket lovers are pissed is that Herschelle Gibbs had featured in a T20 league held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ignoring the BCCI and the Government of India’s strong objection. The Proteas star, while playing in the PoK league had said, not to mix politics and cricket together.

He had even taken to Twitter and wrote, "Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous". 

The Indian fans are furious with how BCCI is allowing a player, who had revolted against them to come and play on Indian soil. 

Not just that, many fans even questioned BCCI about what happened to their threat of not allowing Gibbs entry into India for any cricket-related work. 

