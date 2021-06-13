WATCH: Faf du Plessis' scary collision with teammate during PSL match, taken to hospital

After West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow on his head in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) game, South African batsman Faf du Plessis was taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi. The Proteas had collided with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain in the match against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

The incident took place during the 7th over of Peshawar's innings in PSL 2021 where batsman David Miller played a shot towards the long-on boundary while Faf and Hasnain both ran towards the ball. In due process, Faf's banged his head with Hasnain's knee and the South African cricketer fell on the ground.

Soon Faf left the field and was seen sitting in the dugout. According to Pakistan media reports, he was taken to the hospital for further scans and he couldn't return to the field.

WATCH:

In the meantime, Imari Visser, Faf's wife, took to Instagram after the incident took place. Imari, who's married to the Proteas cricketer since November 2013, stated that her husband should have been treated in the hospital.

Imari Visser wrote, "This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?!??"

Earlier, Russell had suffered a blow on his head during the game between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Russell was hit by a Mohammad Musa bouncer in the first innings.

Even though he continued batting, he started feeling discomfort and couldn't continue. He was taken to the hospital for scans in an ambulance in the first over of the Islamabad batting innings.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the Gladiators' innings when Russell, who had already hit two sixes of the Islamabad pacer went for a hook on a short ball but mistimed it and the ball hit straight onto his helmet.

Not these two incidents, the world of sports saw Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing with his team against Finland during a European Championship on Saturday.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel.