PSL 2021: Andre Russell stretchered off the field after getting hit on helmet

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder was hit on the helmet by a Mohammad Musa bouncer and was taken to hospital in the ambulance.

West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell was stretchered off the field on Friday after receiving a blow on his head in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) game between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Russell was hit by a Mohammad Musa bouncer in the first innings.

Even though he continued batting after the blow, but after feeling discomfort, he couldn't continue and was taken to the hospital for scans in an ambulance in the first over of the Islamabad batting innings.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the Gladiators' innings when Russell, who had already hit two sixes of the Islamabad pacer went for a hook on a short ball but mistimed it and the ball hit straight on to his helmet.

Russell was dismissed the next ball after he resumed but later was replaced by the pacer Naseem Shah as a like-for-like concussion substitute. Even though the decision didn't go down well with Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan since an all-rounder was being replaced by a proper pacer.

However, any of it didn't matter as it was Islamabad United's day and their openers' field day as the combination of Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja destroyed the Gladiators side chasing the total of 133 down in just 10 overs.