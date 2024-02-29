Twitter
'Face challenges and...': Ravi Shastri's blunt message to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer after losing BCCI annual contracts

During the announcement of the central contracts, the BCCI reiterated its advice for all Indian cricketers to participate in domestic games when not representing the national team.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

File Photo
Former India coach Ravi Shastri expressed his support for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, emphasizing his belief that they will bounce back stronger despite being excluded from the BCCI central contracts for not following the board's directive to participate in the Ranji Trophy. 

The BCCI recently announced its centrally-contracted players for the year, with notable names like skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja maintaining their positions in the top bracket. However, Iyer and Kishan did not make the cut in any category.

"In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again," Shastri tweeted.

During Jharkhand's campaign in the Ranji Trophy, 25-year-old Kishan was notably absent, despite not being on national duty since returning from the tour of South Africa in December. He cited personal reasons for his absence and instead chose to focus on preparing for the upcoming IPL.

Similarly, Iyer did not make himself available for Mumbai's Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda after being excluded from the Indian team following the second Test against England. However, he has been selected to play in the Ranji semifinals, which are set to begin on March 2nd.

During the announcement of the central contracts, the BCCI reiterated its advice for all Indian cricketers to participate in domestic games when not representing the national team.

The omission of Iyer and Kishan from the contracts can be interpreted as a clear message to young players who prioritize white-ball success and IPL contracts over the development and experience gained from first-class cricket. 

