England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test: Khwaja, Cummins guide visitors to famous victory at Edgbaston

AUS wins by 2 wicket against Eng| Photo: Twitter

Australia emerged victorious and won the match against England by two wickets. Pat Cummins guide the Australian team to a legendary victory during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia.

The Australian team continue their extraordinary form. England fought remarkably hard. Skipper Cummins and Nathan Lyon portrayed outstanding form on Day 5.

The last day of the first Test was delayed by rain and the umpires were forced to declare an early lunch. As the match resumed after delay, Usman Khawaja started his struggle with Australia losing wickets from one end.

A simply staggering Test match comes to a close.



Australia win by 2 wickets



What an epic and entertaining five days of cricket we've seen. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes

The possibility of a victory seemed far-fetched for the Australian team after Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Ben Strokes. But things turned around with skipper Pat Cummins took charge and led his team to victory with spinner Nathan Lyon.

