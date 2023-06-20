Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test: Khwaja, Cummins guide visitors to famous victory at Edgbaston

Australia defeated England to win the first Test by 2 wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test: Khwaja, Cummins guide visitors to famous victory at Edgbaston
AUS wins by 2 wicket against Eng| Photo: Twitter

Australia emerged victorious and won the match against England by two wickets. Pat Cummins guide the Australian team to a legendary victory during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia. 

The Australian team continue their extraordinary form. England fought remarkably hard.  Skipper Cummins and Nathan Lyon portrayed outstanding form on Day 5. 

The last day of the first Test was delayed by rain and the umpires were forced to declare an early lunch. As the match resumed after delay, Usman Khawaja started his struggle with Australia losing wickets from one end.

The possibility of a victory seemed far-fetched for the Australian team after Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Ben Strokes. But things turned around with skipper Pat Cummins took charge and led his team to victory with spinner Nathan Lyon. 

Read: Ashes 2023: England star player fined 25 per cent of match fee for using drying agent

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Luxurious car collection to fashionable bags, expensive things owned by actress
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘We are not neutral. We are on the side of…’: PM Modi ahead of US state visit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.