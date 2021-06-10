ENG vs NZ: James Anderson becomes the most capped player for England in Tests, overtaking Alastair Cook

One of the greatest players of all time, England pacer James Anderson, on Thursday became the most capped player for his country overtaking former skipper Alastair Cook. Anderson, after featuring in England's line-up for the second Test against New Zealand being played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Anderson has now played in 162 Test matches for England overtaking Cook, who featured in 161 matches. Anderson, who made his debut for England in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord's has been playing Test cricket for more than 18 years now and has taken 616 wickets.

The 38-year old has the most number of wickets for a fast bowler and is in the fourth place for most wickets behind Muttiah Muralitharan's 800, Shane Warne's 708 and former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble's 619 wickets. Anderson is just 3 wickets away from equalling and one more from overtaking him in the all-time list.

James Anderson, recently while talking to ESPN Cricinfo said that when he made his debut in 2003, it was a huge step up for him from County cricket and mentioned that the hurdles that came in his way throughout his career have only made him stronger.

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Tom Latham-led New Zealand side, which made six changes to their line-up from the first Test.