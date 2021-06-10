ENG vs NZ: Kiwis make whopping 6 changes for 2nd Test

New Zealand have made a whopping six changes to their line-up for the second Test against England, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. While regular skipper Kane Williamson and spinning all-rounder Mitchell Santner were ruled out a day before due to their respective injuries, wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling was ruled out of the game just a few minutes before the start of the game due to a sore back.

Apart from these three, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and fast bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson were rested ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India next week as the visitors try to try all their players and give them match practice.

In place of these six players, batsman Will Young, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and pacers Matt Henry and Trent Boult came into the side.

England, on the other hand, won the toss and chose to bats first and made just one change bringing in pacer Olly Stone in place of the suspended pace bowling all-rounder Ollie Robinson.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult