'Gutted to miss this India series, focus on Australia now': Stuart Broad after being ruled out of remaining 4 Tests

England pacer was ruled out of the five-match series after the scans revealed a grade 3 tear in his right calf ahead of the Lord's Test.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 12:09 PM IST

England were dealt with a big blow on the eve of the second Test against India at Lord's as their premier fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the remaining four Test matches of the series. Broad has tweaked his right calf muscle during the training on Tuesday and a call was going to be taken after the scans, which he underwent on Wednesday. 

The scans revealed a grade three tear in his calf and thus he will not be able to take part in the rest of the series.

ECB in a statement said, "England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the Test series against India. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear."

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, who was part of the England squad for the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan and was playing The Hundred for Oval Invincibles, has been called up as Broad's cover in the squad.

Disappointed with the end of his season due to an unfortunate injury, Broad took to Instagram to express his thoughts saying things change so quickly as it was all smiles in the training before he landed awkwardly after a jump and now he won't be part of the entire India series but turned his focus to getting fit before the Ashes later this year.

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg. I actually turned to @jimmya9 & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble. Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now.

"Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain. Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I’ll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs & wickets in the glorious Lord’s sunshine!" he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

England will take on India in the second Test at Lord's starting August 12, after the first match ended in a draw.

