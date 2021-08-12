ENG vs IND, 2nd Test weather update: Will rain affect play on Day 1 in London?

If it's in England, it will be affected by rain, it just does. Whether it was the two-match Test series between England and New Zealand in June or the World Test Championship (WTC) final or the ongoing The Hundred and more recently and decisively, the first Test of the ongoing five-match series between England and India.

The rain had a major say at Trent Bridge last week, resulting in the match ending in a draw as had the play taken place on Day 5, it could have been few hours of enthralling cricket as India needed 157 runs and England needed nine wickets.

Now, the two teams head to the Home of Cricket - Lord's Cricket Ground - for the second match of the series and thankfully for both the teams and crowds and viewers alike, the weather in London for the week is promising and delays due to rain will stay to the minimum.

Apart from the first two hours, where there is a prediction of 30 percent precipitation, the remaining day is set to be clear and apart from few showers, a full day's play is expected on Day 1.

The weather will clear as the second session starts and a promising day of mouthwatering Test cricket is on cards as both teams will be itching to perform to the best of their ability after the first Test ended in a draw.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah