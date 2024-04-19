DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 35 to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The Delhi Capitals are gearing up to host the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. This highly anticipated match marks the venue's first game of the season and promises to deliver an exciting showdown.

In their previous game, Delhi Capitals secured an impressive victory against the Gujarat Titans, marking their first back-to-back wins of the season. However, the Rishabh Pant-led team is facing challenges with injuries, resulting in a fluctuating lineup from game to game. Currently, they are positioned in sixth place on the points table with three wins in seven matches.

On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad made headlines by posting a remarkable 287 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game, setting a new record for the highest IPL total of the season. With three consecutive wins under their belt, another victory could propel them to second place in the points table, depending on the outcomes of other teams' matches.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated DC vs SRH match is set to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between DC and SRH live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is poised to host its inaugural IPL 2024 match. Known for its balanced playing surface in T20 cricket, fans can anticipate an exciting, high-scoring game this Saturday. With only four out of 13 T20I matches resulting in victories for teams batting first at this venue, captains are likely to opt for bowling first upon winning the toss.

Weather report

In the evening, the temperature in Delhi is forecasted to reach around 29 degrees Celsius, with a perceived temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 27%, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Predicted playing XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli's cheeky 'your wife' remark to Dinesh Karthik leaves RCB teammates in splits