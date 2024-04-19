DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How deepfake videos emerged as potential threat during Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration of the festival

IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock star in Lucknow Super Giants' dominating 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Know why Reliance chairman is still afraid of this thing

Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How deepfake videos emerged as potential threat during Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration of the festival

Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Know why Reliance chairman is still afraid of this thing

6 Bigg Boss contestants who became popular despite losing

6 commonly used spices in south India

6 snakes that are not poisonous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, admits he got fillers: 'If something gives me confidence...'

Undekhi Season 3 trailer: Wounded Papaji aka Harsh Chhaya is hunted by his past, tries to reclaim power; fans react

MAMI hosts special event for new-age filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane mentor budding talents

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 35 to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 10:24 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Capitals are gearing up to host the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. This highly anticipated match marks the venue's first game of the season and promises to deliver an exciting showdown.

In their previous game, Delhi Capitals secured an impressive victory against the Gujarat Titans, marking their first back-to-back wins of the season. However, the Rishabh Pant-led team is facing challenges with injuries, resulting in a fluctuating lineup from game to game. Currently, they are positioned in sixth place on the points table with three wins in seven matches.

On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad made headlines by posting a remarkable 287 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game, setting a new record for the highest IPL total of the season. With three consecutive wins under their belt, another victory could propel them to second place in the points table, depending on the outcomes of other teams' matches.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated DC vs SRH match is set to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between DC and SRH live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website. 

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is poised to host its inaugural IPL 2024 match. Known for its balanced playing surface in T20 cricket, fans can anticipate an exciting, high-scoring game this Saturday. With only four out of 13 T20I matches resulting in victories for teams batting first at this venue, captains are likely to opt for bowling first upon winning the toss.

Weather report

In the evening, the temperature in Delhi is forecasted to reach around 29 degrees Celsius, with a perceived temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 27%, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Predicted playing XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli's cheeky 'your wife' remark to Dinesh Karthik leaves RCB teammates in splits

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple announces new project in India, not linked to iPhone, iPad, Mac but…

Bajaj Auto’s net profit rises to Rs 2011 crore, posted revenue of Rs...

Nestle getting children addicted to sugar, Cerelac contains 3 grams of sugar per serving in India but not in…

Narayana Murthy's 5-month old grandson to earn Rs 4 crore, Sudha Murty's daughter to get whopping...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Madhavan's heroine, who gained fame due to cricket, faced controversy for her dressing, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement