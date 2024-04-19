Watch: Virat Kohli's cheeky 'your wife' remark to Dinesh Karthik leaves RCB teammates in splits

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of cricket. In addition to his exceptional batting skills, his sense of humor, wit, and charisma are some of the qualities that endear him to fans worldwide. Recently, during a segment for Puma India, Virat's unpredictable response to a question from Dinesh Karthik left their Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates in stitches.

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, and Rajat Patidar recently participated in a segment for Puma India titled 'Know Your Teammate'. The video, hosted by Karthik, featured the players answering questions about each other.

During the segment, the first question posed was about Karthik's favorite sportsperson outside of cricket. Virat Kohli quickly responded with a witty answer, saying "Your wife". This unexpected response caught Karthik off-guard, prompting him to acknowledge Kohli's cleverness by stating, "It is a great answer for sure."

Dinesh Karthik's wife, Dipika Pallikal, is a national-level squash player who has proudly represented India. During a recent segment, Virat Kohli playfully mentioned this fact when Karthik inquired about his post-IPL hobby. Kohli humorously responded by suggesting that Karthik take up playing squash.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently facing a challenging period, having lost five consecutive matches. Their most recent defeat was against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling high-scoring match. Hyderabad batted first and set a record-breaking score of 287/3 in 20 overs, with Travis Head scoring his maiden IPL century.

In response, RCB managed to score 262 runs while losing 7 wickets, ultimately falling short by 25 runs. The team now finds themselves in a position where they must win every upcoming game. Their next match is against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. This will be the second encounter between the two teams this season, with KKR emerging victorious in their first meeting.

