SL vs IND: Will rain interrupt second ODI clash between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo? Read here

India won the 1st ODI comfortably against Sri Lanka and will now look to win the second match to win the series. The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will, however, vie to level the ongoing ODI series against Shikhar Dhawan's India on Tuesday.

The hosts had a mixed outing with the bat, with Chamika Karunaratne's 43, along with crucial contributions from Charitha Asalanka (38) and skipper Shanaka (39).

India's Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar took two wickets each, while the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal earned a wicket each.

India's Prithvi Shaw (43), Shikhar Dhawan (86*), and ODI debutant Ishan Kishan (59) helped India cruise to a seven-wicket victory over the inexperienced hosts.

How will the weather behave at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo?

Thunderstorms were forecast for the series opener but that game on Sunday went smoothly without any interruptions.

On Tuesday, the ODI should also not be affected by rain, but cloudy skies can be expected. The temperatures fluctuating between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius and relative humidity of 69 percent.

SL vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal