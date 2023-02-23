Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad

Image Source: Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule for 2023 was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, February 17th. According to the IPL schedule, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kick off their 2023 campaign on March 31st, 2023, when they take on the Gujarat Titans. This highly anticipated match marks the beginning of an exciting season of cricket, and fans of both teams are sure to be eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament.

The four-time champion team had a disheartening performance last year, finishing the league stage tournament in ninth place. The team is determined to revive its fortunes this year and reclaim its former glory.

This year, all ten IPL teams have been divided into two groups: Group A and Group B. Chennai Super Kings, alongside Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans, have been placed in Group B. The grand finale of IPL 2023 will take place on May 28th at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK IPL 2023 schedule

Match 1: March 31, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 3, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 12, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 27, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

