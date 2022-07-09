IND vs ENG Edgbaston weather: Will rain affect play during 2nd T20I between India and England?

India vs England 2nd T20I

After an emphatic win over England in the 1st T20I, India is all set to square off with England for the second T20 International of the three-match encounter.

READ | IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Birmingham

The two sides will be meeting at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, the same venue where the teams faced each other for the rescheduled fifth Test game, which the English side won, drawing the five-match series 2-2.

Talking about the 1st T20I, on winning the toss and batting first, India scored 198 runs and lost 8 wickets. All-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 51 off just 33 balls while Suryakumar Yadav's 39 and Deepak Hooda's 33 helped reach the near 200 total.

For the Three Lions, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan were picks of the bowlers as they scalped 2 wickets each.

In reply, England managed to score 148 runs with Moeen Ali scoring 36 runs while Harry Brook and Jordan added 28 runs and 26 runs respectively. However, Pandya made sure to stop the English attack as he hunted 4 wickets in his 4 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh picked 2 wickets each.

However, one thing that could be a hindrance to the second T20I would be rain as one cannot rely on English weather as it is always challenging.

Weather Update:

The weather condition at Birmingham's Edgbaston will be clear during the matchday and there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be hovering between 11-23 degrees Celsius during the day and the wind speed can go around 16 km/h.