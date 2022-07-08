IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Birmingham

India vs England 2nd T20I

High on confidence from their 50-run win in the first T20I in Southampton, India face England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, hoping to seal the series. India will be pumped up heading into this contest, having registered an emphatic 50-run victory in the opening game courtesy of brilliant all-round efforts from Hardik Pandya,

Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) also played aggressive knocks in leading India to 198/8. In reply, England’s new limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler got off to a miserable start with the bat, being dismissed for a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

As far as things in the Indian camp are concerned, it remains to be seen whether there will be any changes in the contest with a few key players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant available.

When and what time will India vs England 2nd T20I match start?

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played on July 9 (Saturday) at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 2nd T20I match take place?

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be held at Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 2nd T20I match in India?

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20I match in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 2nd T20I on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 9th July 2022 at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson