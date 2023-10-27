Big update on IPL 2024: BCCI likely to hold IPL, WPL 2024 auction on these dates; venue is…

BCCI has already started the preparation for IPL 2024, and the tentative venue for the IPL 2024 auction and WPL auction have been released.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started the preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, after having a stellar IPL 2023 season. Apart from just IPL 2024, BCCI is also starting the preparations for the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Now, the tentative dates of the IPL 2024 auction and WPL 2024 action have been released. There is news that the auction of players for the upcoming season of IPL and WPL can be held in December. The auction of players for IPL 2024 is expected to be held abroad.

It is expected that the IPL 2024 auction will be held between December 15 and 19. According to Cricbuzz, the auction of both IPL and WPL will be held in Dubai for the 17th season of the mega-cricket tournament.

Meanwhile, the auction of WPL 2024 is expected to be held in India itself on December 9. However, the final details regarding the IPL and WPL auction have not been communicated by BCCI to the premier league committee till now, and the dates are tentative.

Last year, BCCI had thought of organizing the player's market for the 16th edition of IPL in Istanbul but later it was organized in Kochi. Therefore, the auction plan in Dubai may be temporary. Currently, the trading window of the IPL action is open.

Under this trading window, all the 10 franchise teams can exchange players but till now no franchise has exchanged players. Many franchises can release expensive players before the auction. However, the franchise will be given ample time for this.

It is expected that WPL 2024 will be organized in February 2024, but the final dates have not been released yet. The Indian women’s cricket team is playing international matches till January, and WPL dates will be finalized in the beginning of the month.

