England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Struggling bottom-half sides clash at Bengaluru

As the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 is just a few hours away, let’s have a look at probable playing XIs.

Defending champions England will meet Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium for a fiery World Cup 2023 encounter. Both England and Sri Lanka are struggling at the bottom-half of the points table with just one win each. It's almost a must win game for the team competing today if they want to keep their World Cup 2023 campaign alive. While injuries are bothering the Sri Lanka squad, England's ‘all-rounder’ team is struggling to find the form. Matches in Bengaluru are often high-scoring, offering a thrilling experience to the viewers and today’s match is also expected to deliver the same. As the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 is just a few hours away, let’s have a look at probable playing XIs.

England’s probable playing XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook/Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey/Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes/Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka’s probable playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka