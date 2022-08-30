BAN vs AFG T20I: Sharjah cricket stadium pitch, weather report for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in Sharjah

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh is coming into this game after losing against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. They went on to lose the three-match ODI series by 2-1. Bangladesh won only the third ODI.

Afghanistan is coming into this game after winning against Sri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl first.

This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and the live action can be viewed on Star Sports Network while the live scores can be tracked on the CricketAddictor website. The live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.

Bangladesh will be hoping to open its account on the points tally under the leadership of Shakib Al Hasan. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Anamul Haque are among the experienced campaigners from the Bangladesh side.

Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan team will be high on confidence after its first win. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rehman, and Mohammad Nabi were the stars in the bowling department for the team while opening duo Gurbaz and Zazai were the top scorers.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan weather forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 45% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The boundaries of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium are not very large, and the pitch here is quite true and typically flat, but it can also play a bit slow when spinners are present. Batsmen generally enjoy batting here, and the team that wins the toss is expected to bat first if no dew is expected to fall in the second half.