Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch match between Chelsea and Southampton

Know all the details about the upcoming Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

After defeating Leicester City 2-1 in their previous Premier League clash, Chelsea will now be going up against Southampton in their next game on Wednesday at Saint Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Chelsea will welcome back Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, while Conor Gallagher misses out due to collecting a second yellow card at the weekend. N'Golo Kante remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

READ: Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns confirms playoffs berth; Mumbai Khiladis crashes out of the inaugural tournament

With how the Saints defended against Manchester United, they could cause trouble if they're able to isolate Sterling from the rest of the attack and hit Chelsea on the counter. Without N'Golo Kante, the Blues are suspect in defense, missing their key clog in the middle against a team desperate to show something in attack.

When and what time will the premier league game between Chelsea and Southampton start?

The premier league match between Chelsea and Southampton will be played on August 31 (Wednesday) at 12:15 AM IST.

READ: Promotion of Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order came as a surprise for everyone, says Robin Uthappa

Which channel will telecast the premier league game between Chelsea and Southampton in India?

The premier league match between Chelsea and Southampton Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of the premier league game between Chelsea and Southampton in India?

The premier league match between Chelsea and Southampton live streaming will be available on the Disny+hotstar app.

