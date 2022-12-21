'Babar ne sahi dara ke rakha hai': Fans slam Shaheen Afridi over his tweet in support of PAK skipper Babar Azam

File Photo

Pakistan was recently defeated 0-3 by England in a three-match Test series at home. Pakistan got whitewashed in a Test series for the first time in history. Even though Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a good series with the bat, he was widely criticized on social media by fans and former greats. They criticized the right-handed batter for his poor leadership.

Babar, who leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game, has now lost four consecutive Test matches at home, and the series setback against England has also harmed Pakistan's prospects of reaching the World Test Championship final.

“We were unfortunate that our main fast bowlers were not fit. The new players did perform but couldn’t execute the way we wanted. When things were in our hands we had soft dismissals in those times and due to that, we couldn’t win matches that we should have won. Fitness has the main role because if you are not extra fit you cannot compete in all three formats. You get two to three days to switch from one format to the other and you have to be mentally ready as well,” Babar said after the match.

Shaheen, who is currently injured, was sorely missed by Pakistan during the three-match Test series against England. In his absence, the visiting batters pounded the hosts' inexperienced offense all over the field, day after day. Shaheen last played for Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, where he was hurt while attempting to catch a ball.

Recently, Shaheen Afridi took to Twitter to lend his support to Babar.

"Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai. Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi," he wrote.

However, Fans were not pleased, and began to criticize him for showing support for Babar Azam despite his epic failure as captain.

