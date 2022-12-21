Watch: 52-year-old Inzamam-ul-Haq smashes HUGE six in T10 competition, stuns with quickfire 29 off 16 balls

Image Source: Twitter

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's former captain, pulled back the clock with tremendous power-hitting during Pakistan's Mega Stars League, smashing 29 off just 16 deliveries for the Karachi Kings.

Inzamam, batting with the same posture that had made him one of Pakistan's top batters, whacked all over the place during his brief stint at the crease, surprising both the bowlers and his teammates with his aggressive stroke-playing abilities.

When another Pakistan star and someone who has shared the national team dressing room, Shahid Afridi, the team's skipper, was run out, the 52-year-old came out to bat.

While he did not use any modern-day cricketing techniques such as the scoop or reverse sweep, he stayed to his strengths and played the cut and pull to perfection. His dance down the pitch to knock a huge six towards long on was a standout shot. Inzamam eventually retired hurt to allow other batters to bat.

Former cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez play in the Mega Stars League.

Watch:

The 52-year-old former Pakistan batsman retired from international cricket in 2007 and played his final competitive match in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League.

He was also one of Pakistan's most successful captains. He appeared in 120 Tests, 378 One-Day Internationals, and led his team to 51 ODI victories out of 81.

Inzamam is the only Pakistani cricketer to have scored over 10,000 runs in one-day internationals, with 11,701 runs to his name, ranking him ninth all-time. The renowned cricketer was instrumental in Pakistan's World Cup victory in 1992.

Inzamam took up coaching after retiring from cricket and was the batting consultant for the national men's squad in 2012. After a brief time as Afghanistan's head coach, Inzamam returned to Pakistan in 2016 to take over as chief selector of the senior men's cricket team.

