Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon ties knot with Emma McCarthy

Nathan Lyon with Emma McCarthy

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon got hitched to fiancée Emma McCarthy on Sunday. In the presence of their family, and friends, the couple exchanged vows. Lyon took to social media to announce his new innings, writing, “Mr & Mrs” in the caption. He was congratulated by Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Peter Siddle, Alex Carey, Chris Green, Mitchell Swepson and Matt Renshaw.

READ: Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain makes shocking claim of 'Harassment' against Boxing Federation of India

Emma looked gorgeous in a beaded wedding gown. Lyon, on the other hand, wore a white-buttoned shirt, black tuxedo and black bowtie.

In the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, Lyon returned with 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first Test.

In the first Test, he returned with a total of nine wickets.

Overall, the spinner has scalped 438 wickets in the longest format of the game in 110 matches.

It was in December last year when Lyon completed 400 wickets in the longest format, and he had achieved the feat during the Ashes, making the feat all the more memorable.