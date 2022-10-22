AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup: Devon Conway, Santner star as NZ thrash world champion Australia by 89 runs in Super-12 opener

Image Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup

New Zealand have thrashed World Champion Australia at their own backyard by 89 runs to begin their campaign on a high.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch chose to bat first after winning the toss. The Kiwis got off to a quick start thanks to openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway. The two openers came out firing and quickly put up a 50-run partnership. The two were scoring at a solid clip when first wicket fell in the fifth over to Josh Hazelwood. Allen was removed after scoring 42 runs in 16 balls with a strike rate of 262.5.

Captain Kane Williamson then joined Conway, who appeared to be in great touch. Conway went on to hit his half-century as the two batters combined for a 69-run outing.

In the 13th over, Australia spinner Adam Zampa caught and bowled Williamson, who had scored 23 runs in as many deliveries. The next hitter in, Glen Phillips, couldn't make much of a difference and was caught and bowled by Hazelwood, who grabbed his second wicket of the day.

The Kiwis were then given a final flourish by James Neesham. He and Conway put on a 48-run stand as New Zealand completed with a total of 200 for 3 after 20 overs. Conway came close to a T20 World Cup century, finishing unbeaten on 92.

Pacer Tim Southee gave New Zealand the start they needed in the second innings by dismissing David Warner in the second over. Mitchell Santner took another wicket for the Kiwis, dismissing Aaron Finch for 13 runs in 11 balls. Mitchell Marsh looked at ease but couldn't extend his innings as Southee struck for his second wicket of the day.

Marcus Stoinis couldn't make an impression and left the field after being dismissed by Santner. As Santner took his third wicket, the hard-hitting Tim David was the next to go. Pacer Lokie Fergusen took his first wicket, the dangerous Mathew Wade, who nicked the ball to the wicket-keeper.

Glen Maxwell attempted to raise the stakes, but spinner Ish Sodhi dismissed him in the 14th over. Trent Boult then bowled out the tail-enders to knock Australia out for 111 in 17.1 overs, losing the match by 89 runs.

