WATCH: Glenn Maxwell kicks boundary rope in anger after Jimmy Neesham hits final ball for a six

New Zealand set a target of 200 against Australia in the first match of Super 12 stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

With a strong batting display, New Zealand kicked off the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Devon Conway, Finn Allen, and Jimmy Neesham all contributed to the Black Caps' massive total of 200. These big-hitting batsman clearly tormented the hosts, who, although having a strong bowling attack, were unable to restrict the Kiwis.

These frustrations were shortly heightened as Neesham hammered an amazing maximum on the final ball of the innings. Glenn Maxwell, the deep fielder, leaped high to collect the ball but failed and took his frustration out on the boundary cushion.

Watch here:

Talking abouth the match, Australia are 7 down and their chase isn’t going well. Dangerman Tim David gives away a catch after Glenn Phillips’ superhuman effort sent Marcus Stoinis back. After 10 overs, Australia could only manage 62/4. Aaron Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have all fallen early in a big chase.

More to follow..

