Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog ahead of MI vs LSG IPL match, netizens react with memes

MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 63rd match of IPL in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog ahead of MI vs LSG IPL match, netizens react with memes
Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog ahead of MI vs LSG IPL match, netizens react with memes (Photo: Twitter)

MI vs LSG, IPL 2023: Ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL clash at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday evening, MI all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar revealed that he was bitten by a dog. The 23-year-old revealed the news during a conversation with Yudhvir Singh on Monday. The video of the conversation was also shared by LSG on their Twitter account. 

When Yudhivir asked Tendulkar how he was, Arjun replied saying that he was bitten by a dog pointing towards his left hand. His revelation raised concerns over his fitness for MI's must-win clash against LSG today. Tendulkar is not playing in the MI vs LSG clash today. Check out the video here:

However, the news became a topic of meme content for some netizens. They reacted to the news with funny memes. Check out the best memes below:

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
