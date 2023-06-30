2023 World Cup to be Virat Kohli's last? West Indies legend gives honest verdict

Virat Kohli (File Photo)

Almost 12 years have passed since Team India emerged victorious in the 2011 ODI World Cup, triumphing on their home turf. Now, they are set to embark on another journey as hosts of this prestigious event later this year. It was during that memorable tournament that a young 23-year-old Virat Kohli showcased his talent and contributed to the team's victory at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Fast forward to the present, and Kohli, now 34, stands as the sole active member from that victorious squad that defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

Amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding Kohli's recent form, the legendary West Indies cricketer, Chris Gayle, offers an intriguing perspective. Gayle firmly believes that the upcoming World Cup will not mark the end of Kohli's illustrious career. As Kohli gears up for his fourth World Cup appearance, Gayle confidently asserts that the star batsman still has another World Cup campaign left in him.

"Virat Kohli still has another World Cup in him. I don't think this is going to be his last World Cup," Gayle told Times of India.

When discussing the host's prospects at the World Cup, Gayle expressed that India is consistently considered favorites to win, particularly when they are playing on their home turf.

"India are favourites, they play at home as well. So, it's going to be very interesting. We want to see the team they're actually going to select. First of all the squad, they're going to select because a lot of people are knocking on the door as well. India are always going to be a favorite at home as well. So, that's something that carries the pressure over to the Indian team as well," he added.

Kohli's role in India's upcoming World Cup is of utmost importance. He has already shattered numerous ODI records, but one significant milestone still eludes him - surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's remarkable tally of 49 one-day hundreds. With 46 centuries under his belt, it is evident that Kohli is inching closer to this monumental achievement. Considering the handful of ODIs remaining this year, including the highly anticipated World Cup, it seems highly likely that Kohli will soar past the pinnacle set by the legendary Tendulkar.

India is set to kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8th in the vibrant city of Chennai.

