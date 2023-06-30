Watch: Sanju Samson sweats it out in training ahead of West Indies tour

Image Source: Instagram/Screengrab

Indian team's wicket-keeper batsman, Sanju Samson, was recently captured honing his fitness skills in preparation for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, commencing on July 27.

Samson shared glimpses of his rigorous training session at the esteemed Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi through his Instagram stories on Friday, June 30. The 28-year-old is all set to make a remarkable comeback in the ODI format next month during the West Indies tour.

The cricketing battle between India and West Indies is scheduled to encompass two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Samson has been rightfully included in the Men in Blue squad for the 50-over fixtures. Furthermore, he is highly anticipated to secure a spot in India's squad for the exhilarating five-match T20I series.

Former Indian selector Saba Karim has emphasized the importance of Sanju Samson's consistency in his batting performances in order to secure his position in the national team. Karim observed that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain displayed inconsistency throughout the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In contrast, Karim pointed out that players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma consistently delivered exceptional performances for their respective franchises this season.

"Since you don't have players currently, I want Sanju Samson to be in the XI, he should play and perform regularly so that he challenges the players currently in the team. Samson, unfortunately, is unable to do that", he said while speaking to News 24.

"If you see in the IPL as well, he performed well sporadically. I want to see the same regularity in Sanju Samson's batting that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have shown this year. That is still missing," he added.

It is noteworthy to mention that Samson accumulated a total of 362 runs from his 14 appearances in the IPL 2023, maintaining an impressive average of 30.16. Throughout the tournament, he achieved three half-centuries, with his highest score reaching an unbeaten 66 runs.

READ| Lausanne Diamond League 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar in action