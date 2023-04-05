World's youngest billionaires in 2023: Forbes lists Red Bull's Mark Mateschitz, 14 more; check their whopping net worth | Photo: Forbes

According to Forbes' most recent list of the world's wealthiest individuals, the average age of a billionaire is 65, while the oldest is business magnate George Joseph, who is 101. But being elderly is not necessary to accumulate significant fortune. There are actually 15 persons under the age of 30 who are boasting three-comma fortunes worldwide.

Here are some of the world's youngest billionaires from Forbes' list who are 30 years old or younger, along with their staggering net worths:

Ben Francis

Ben Francis, one of the oldest people on the Forbes 2023 list, has a net worth of $1.2 billion. Francis started the sportswear company Gymshark in 2012 at the age of 19, while balancing academic tasks and pizza delivery. He put the first components together in his parents' garage in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and used guerilla marketing to break into the fitness apparel market by enlisting the help of weightlifting influencers. Gymshark generated sales of more than $500 million in 2021.

Palmer Luckey

Palmer Luckey, a US citizen, has a stunning net worth of $1.7 billion. The brilliant teenaged genius started the VR headset manufacturer Oculus, marketed it to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. His defence technology company Anduril, which wants to provide drones and surveillance technologies for the DoD and has established systems in Ukraine, raised $1.5 billion at a $8.5 billion valuation in December.

Mark Mateschitz

At the passing of his father, cofounder Dietrich Mateschitz, in October, he received 49% of the energy drink company Red Bull. Soon after, in order to "focus on his function as shareholder," he resigned from his position as its chief of organics. At the age of 30, he has a $34.7 billion net worth.

Michal Strnad

One of the largest providers of ammunition, ground equipment, and military device to the Ukrainian army is his Czechoslovak Group, which has allowed sales more than treble to $620 million in the first half of 2022. In 2018, he fully assumed management of the company his father had started.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Gustav Magnar Witzoe, a Norwegian shareholder in fish farming company who is 29 years old, with a net worth of $2.7 billion. Although having no operational responsibilities, he inherited roughly half of the salmon farming company SalMar ASA from his father, Gustav Witzoe. Instead, he is portraying himself as an investment in real estate and tech startups.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Eyewear tycoon When Leonardo Del Vecchio passed away in June 2022, he was the second-richest individual in Italy. He left his widow, Nicoletta Zampillo, six children, and one stepchild 12.5% of his wealth, which was primarily made up of share capital of the biggest eyewear company in the world, Essilor-Luxottica, which is publicly listed. Head of strategy for Luxottica, Leonardo Maria is his father's sole child with Zampillo. The 27-year-old has a $3.5 billion net worth.

Katharina Andresen

With a net worth of $1.5 billion, Norwegian Katharina Andresen is one of the youngest billionaires. Katharina and Alexandra are sixth generation owners of Ferd, the more than $4 billion (equity) investment firm that their father, Johan, manages. Katharina works as a sustainability manager for a building company in Oslo.

Jung-min Kim

After their father Kim Jung-ju passed away in February 2022, Jung-min and her younger sister Kim Jung-youn shared about a third of their family's wealth, including a 15% stake in game developer Nexon. In 1994, Jung-ju created Nexon, a company well renowned for its multiplayer online battle arena games such as MapleStory and Kingdom of the Winds. Although her exact age is unknown to Forbes, it was alleged that she is 21 years old and has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Clemente Del Vecchio

Leonardo Del Vecchio passed away in June 2022, leaving the world with a new young billionaire. The youngest Del Vecchio heir, Clemente, is not known to hold a position at Luxottica, which also controls Sunglass Hut, Ray-Ban, and Oakley. According to Forbes, an 18-year-old from Itlay has net worth of $3.5 billion.

