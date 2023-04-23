Two-storey library to home theatre: Microsoft CEO, Chairman Satya Nadella's house is a dream come true

Satya Nadella house

Satya Nadella is a gobal icon. CEO and Chairman of Microsoft is an Indian businessman who wanted to become a cricketer. Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer in 2014 as CEO and John W. Thompson in 2021 as chairman. Nadella was born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. His father was an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer.

From Hyderabad to now living in one of the poshest areas in the entire world. Let's know more about Satya Nadella's house in Bellevue.

Satya Nadella's house is approximately worth 7.5 million dollars. The house is equipped with a plethora of facilities including a two-story library, a home theatre, includes a large outdoor deck, a hot tub, also has a wine cellar and a large outdoor patio.

Satya Nadella's house is a modern, sophisticated, and luxurious home. It has a spacious living area with a large fireplace, comfortable seating, and a large flat-screen TV. The kitchen is filled with high-end appliances and custom cabinetry. It also has a breakfast nook which overlooks the garden.

There are several bedrooms and bathrooms with modern fixtures. The master bedroom is large and luxurious, with a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi. The backyard features a large pool and a garden with lush plants and trees. The home also has a home theatre, a game room, and a library.

